EU praises Astana Process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union highly praises ‘Astana Process' in resolving Syrian crisis, according to the head of Kazakhstan's Mission to the EU and NATO, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg Mr. Almaz Khamzayev, Kazinform's correspondent reports.

‘The EU follows and appreciates the Astana Process as they understand that Kazakhstan has experience in assisting negotiations on Iran (...) Astana's advantage is that it is a neutral platform to which all parties of conflicts can are free to come. We held the talks here that would not be possible somewhere else. And this is what is important and why they were praised, Almaz Khamzayev said at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As it was reported the next round of Astana Syria talks will take place on March 14-15.

The first and second rounds of the talks initiated by Turkey, Russia and Iran were held in late January and mid-February this year.

The main purpose of the negotiations is to ensure and strengthen ceasefire in Syria.