EU prepares way for Turkmen gas supplies

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - As it is known, the EU focuses on imports of natural gas from the Caspian region, particularly, from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, in the medium term.

The work over the Trans-Caspian pipeline has recently intensified, which can be a part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The matter rests in laying the pipe through the Caspian Sea from the city of Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan to the city of Sangachal on the coast of the Absheron Peninsula in Azerbaijan.

The EU is obviously seeking to reduce its dependence on Russia in the energy supplies. Here, Turkmenistan's Caspian gas supply to Europe will significantly help.

Bulgaria has recently stressed Turkmenistan's importance for the EU energy security in the context of diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supply to Europe.

During his visit to Turkmenistan in late August, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov held talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The sides highlighted the importance of the memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU, signed in Ashgabat on May 26, 2008, Kazinform refers to trend.az.

The sides confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation to achieve their goals.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed the need of strengthening the economic ties and trade turnover between the two countries. He said that Turkmenistan highly appreciates Bulgaria and the country is ready to strengthen cooperation and investments in Bulgaria.

"The Trans-Caspian gas pipeline will make it possible to (implement) supply of gas from Turkmenistan to Bulgaria using interconnector ties with Turkey and Greece," Boyko Borisov said, the information service of the Bulgarian government reported.

In his opinion, "this will be a serious step towards a real diversification of sources of gas supplies to our country."

Borisov and Berdimuhammadov discussed the possibilities of intensifying cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkmenistan in the energy sector.

Bulgarian prime minister also expressed his interest in the opportunity for the participation of Bulgarian companies in the field of exploration and production of oil and natural gas, as well as construction and maintenance of electricity infrastructure, gas and oil on the territory of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan, which has the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world, is a key player in the energy market in the Caspian region and Central Asia.

Against the backdrop of falling purchases of this type of fuel by Russia, Ashgabat is interested in finding new markets, particularly in Europe.

And the pipeline route to Europe through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan is in this aspect considered one of the most attractive.

To implement this project the RSK Environment Ltd. has already carried out tentative environmental studies under an order from the World Bank. Its results will be revealed before late 2015.