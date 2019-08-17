EU records $10.3B trade deficit in H1

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The EU foreign trade balance posted a €9.1 billion ($10.3 billion) deficit in the first half of this year, Eurostat announced Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the first six months of this year, the EU's importsfrom the rest of the world also increased 4.9% to total at €1 trillion ($1.138trillion).

One euro was traded for $1.13 on average in theJanuary-June period this year.

Eurostat data also showed that the U.S. was the bloc'smain trading partner, receiving €219.4 billion ($247.9 billion) of EU goods inthe first half.

The U.S. was followed by China, Switzerland, Russiaand Turkey.

The EU's exports to Turkey shrunk by 19% to €35.9billion ($40.6 billion), while its imports from the country increased 3.9% tohit €39.6 billion ($44.7 billion) during the same period.

China was the number one import source for the EU at€199.6 billion ($225 billion) -- nearly 20% of total imports.