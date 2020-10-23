EU’s laptop imports hit all-time high

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The European Union's laptop imports reached all-time high in April due to work or study from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-member bloc's statistical department announced on Friday.

People also rely on virtual meetings and video talks with their friends and families during the period, Eurostat said, Anadolu Agency reports.





The EU's laptop imports were around €2.9 billion ($3.4 billion) in April (up 43.66% year-on-year) and almost €16 billion during the first seven months of this year, increasing 33.75% on yearly basis, according to Eurostat data.

The highest amount of laptop imports were recorded in the Netherlands, Germany and Czechia in April and in the first seven months of 2020.

China is the main source for the EU's laptop imports, by providing 90% of all laptop imports in 2019 and 2020.

The EU's laptop imports from China increased by 19% to reach €14.4 billion in the first-seven month period.