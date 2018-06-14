EU sets target of achieving 32 percent in renewable energies by 2030

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union on Thursday agreed to set a minimum target of increasing the share of renewables to 32 percent of its energy production by the year 2030, following a long night of negotiations between the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council, EFE reports.

The deal is a compromise between the 27 percent initially demanded by member states and the 35 percent sought by the EP in order to comply with the European targets set out in the 2015 Paris climate accord.