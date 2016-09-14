EU state of the union: Juncker warns UK on single market

LONDON. KAZINFORM EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the bloc is not at risk from Brexit, in his first State of the Union address since the UK's unexpected vote to leave the EU.

And he warned the UK that it could expect access to the EU's internal market without free movement of people. There could be no "a la carte access".

Mr Juncker also called for the formation of a common military force.



"We must have a European headquarters," he added.



The UK has always resisted the idea of a so-called EU army because of the potential conflict of interest with Nato. But its decision to leave the bloc has given added impetus to plans for greater defence co-operation.



"This should be in complement to Nato," Mr Juncker said. "More defence in Europe doesn't mean less transatlantic solidarity." A European Defence Fund would stimulate military research and development, he said.



Much of his speech was devoted to the effects of Brexit. Splits had led to "galloping populism" and Europe had to be protected from them, he said.

In a blunt criticism of recent attacks on immigrants in the UK, he said he would "never accept Polish workers being beaten up and harassed on the streets of Essex".



He urged a renewed focus on the union as a "driving force that can bring about unification - for instance in Cyprus".

"Above all, Europe means peace - it is no coincidence that the longest period of peace began with the formation of the European community," he said.



