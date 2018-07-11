EU steps up humanitarian aid for Somalia with €89.5 million

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union has released €89.5 million in humanitarian assistance for Somalia and Djibouti, as millions are grappling with the consequences of prolonged extreme weather conditions, European Commission's press service reports.

The funding comes ahead of the Somalia Partnership Forum co-hosted by the European Union taking place next week over 16-17 July.



"The devastating effects of two years of drought and the recent intense flooding are taking their toll on the livelihood of millions of people in Somalia. Our aid will target the most vulnerable and provide life-saving support to those affected by climatic shocks and internal conflict.", said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.



Out of today's package, €89 million will be channeled in Somalia to reach communities displaced by severe drought, focussing on the prevention and treatment of malnutrition, water supply, and livestock protection, as well as health measures against epidemics.



A further €500,000 is going to Djibouti to support refugees in the country by providing water, sanitation, and protection to the communities living in the Ali Addeh, Hol Hol and Markazi refugee camps.