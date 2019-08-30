EU supports education: more than 30 Kazakh students gained Erasmus+ scholarships in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the new study season the pre-departure orientation session was organized for the winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree scholarships at the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan. In 2019 a total of 2,273 master students worldwide have been granted a scholarship.

From Kazakhstan around 585 applications were received and 39 students were selected, who will join the biggest education program of the EU.

The students will study at two different universities, as a minimum, located in different countries participating in the programme. This year the students from Kazakhstan will start their studies in Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Portugal and the UK. Regarding the departments and field of studies, it is a broad selection as well: from primary education, tourism to the European Studies and smart telecom technologies, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.

During the event the students met with EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson, representatives of the EU Member States embassies and the National Erasmus+ Office in Kazakhstan, discussing the future plans of their studies and pre-departure administrative issues. Director of the National Erasmus+ Office Shaizada Tasbulatova underlined that «77% of Erasmus graduates say that the program had big impact on their career and 85% of the grant-holders are employed during the first six months after graduation».

«The main pillars of the recently adopted EU Strategy for Central Asia are resilience and prosperity. These two elements mainly focus on people empowerment, enabling individuals to make the most of their talents and become active, caring members of the society. The key for resilient societies is high quality education. I am very pleased that young people of Kazakhstan have the opportunity to benefit from Erasmus, in order to develop their skills, network and learn to understand and appreciate the diversity within our societies. I am sure this will be a turning point in their future careers and prepare the ground for greater aspirations and achievements», noted EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson.

Many top level European officials have been vocal in their support of the programme, highlighting the positive role in fostering the personal and professional self-development of individuals and making European education and training systems more relevant to the needs of society.