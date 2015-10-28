EU supports establishment of financial center in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EU will continue to support the reforms of Kazakhstan, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Mr. Traian Hristea told after the ceremony of presentation of credentials in the Akorda.

"The EU will continue to support the reforms conducted by Kazakhstan and its program "100 specific steps". The EU has some specific proposals and instruments for rendering support, especially when implementing institutional reforms, creation of transparent Government, system of state administration and strengthening of the supremacy of the law and fighting corruption," the diplomat said.

He also noted that the EU would assist in strengthening of the meritocracy system. "In this case we have a particular project on assisting in modernization of the civil service and scientific and technological development within the Horizon-2020 Program. We expect the agreement to be signed soon. The agreement provides for expanded partnership and cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan," T. Hristea noted.

According to him, these projects and agreements are aimed at future expansion of the relations in the sphere of trade and investments.

"We like the project on establishment of the financial center in Astana operating under English law. It will help to increase the inflow of investments to Kazakhstan," the diplomat concluded.