EU tightens counter-terror laws, criminalizes training for terrorist activities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The European Union issued a directive on Tuesday, aimed at combating the growing terrorist threat, criminalizing acts such as undertaking training or traveling for terrorist purposes, as well as organizing or facilitating such travel.

"The EU is now better equipped to meet the challenge of the evolving terrorist threat. Terrorism knows no borders, but the message is now clear: foreign fighters, whether they travel to, from or within the EU, will be stopped. But security without the respect of fundamental rights is unacceptable. That is why the new rules also strengthen victims' rights and include clear safeguards to individual freedoms," Owen Bonnici, Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta, said as quoted in a European Council press release.

The rules criminalize traveling for terrorist purposes, the organization and facilitation of such travel, including through logistical and material support, training and being trained for terrorist purposes, and providing or gathering funds for terrorist offenses and activities.

In addition, the directive includes a catalog of services to meet the needs of victims of terrorism, such as the right to access support services, medical care, and legal advice, as well as help with compensation claims.

Member states will have 18 months to transpose the new rules into national law.

In 2016, the European Union faced an unprecedented threat of extremism with a number of deadly attacks shaking EU cities, including Berlin, Brussels, and Nice.



Source: Sputniknews