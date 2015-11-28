EU to allocate 100M euro to Georgia

BAKU. KAZINFORM The European Commission has adopted a new assistance package for Georgia totalling €100 million. The money will support reforms related to the EU-Georgia Association Agreement and agreements on mobility, the European Commission said Nov. 27.

The new package will additionally support Georgia in meeting its reform objectives in the sectors of public administration, agriculture and rural development. It will help to promote an active civil society, assist key Georgian institutions in implementing the Association Agreement and advance Georgia's visa liberalisation process with the EU.

The three main priorities of the current programming period (2014-2017) are: Public administration reform; agriculture and rural development; justice reform.

In June 2014 the EU and Georgia signed an Association Agreement, which includes a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (AA/DCFTA). The Agreement significantly deepens political and economic ties with the EU in the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

Additionally, respect for democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms, constitute essential elements of this new generation Association Agreement. In addition, mobility of persons is high on the EU-Georgia agenda, particularly through implementation of the Visa Liberalisation Action Plan (VLAP) and Readmission Agreement.

The Eastern Partnership is the EU project aimed at developing the integration relations of the EU with six former USSR countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Source: Trend.az