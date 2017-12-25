EU to consider easing visa regime with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union is expected to consider simplification of the visa regime with Kazakhstan. This was announced today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, after the Government hour in the Majilis.

According to the Minister, the European Union is about to start considering the issue of easing the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov also noted that Kazakhstan is currently negotiating abolishing the visa regime with Thailand and Macau.

Earlier, the Minister said that it is possible that starting the first quarter of 2018, Kazakhstanis will be able to visit the United Arab Emirates without a visa. In order for it to happen, according to him, all Emirates should ratify the Kazakhstan-UAE agreement on visa-free travel.