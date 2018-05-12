EU to hold talks with countries of Central Asia in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The annual EU-Central Asia High Level Political and Security Dialogue is planned to be held in Ashgabat in the coming weeks, Head of the EU Liaison Office in Turkmenistan Lubomir Frebort said in his welcoming speech on the occasion of Europe Day, Nebit-Gaz, online newspaper of the country's Oil and Gas Complex, reported.



This negotiating mechanism is one of the elements of regular political contacts between Central Asia and the EU, he said.

The EU official noted that partnership between the EU and Turkmenistan is being built in such areas as trade, energy and transport, Trend reports.



The EU is one of the three biggest trade partners of Turkmenistan with mutual trade value of 1.6 billion euros, according to the report.