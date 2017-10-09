EU to launch negotiations on new agreement with Kyrgyzstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - On Monday, October 9, the Council of the European Union adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform correspondent in Brussels reports.

"The new agreement will build on the partnership and cooperation agreement in force since 1999. It will reflect the ambition of the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic to take forward their bilateral relations," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.