EU to provide financial aid to Kyrgyzstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Commission and the Government of Kyrgyzstan signed two financial aid agreements on Thirsday in Brussels, Kazinform reports.

The agreements were signed by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev and European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica.

Kyrgyzstan will receive EUR 13 million from the EU for consolidation of the law in the country and EUR 10 million for development of rural regions.

This money is a part of the overall support provided by the EU to Kyrgyzstan amounting to EUR 184 million for the period of 2014-2020.

The documents were signed as part of the working visit of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Belgium, where the head of Kyrgyzstan met with President of the EU Donald Tusk, EU Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker and High EU Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogerini.