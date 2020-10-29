  • kz
    EU urges swift, united action as Covid second wave rolls across Europe

    19:27, 29 October 2020
    Photo: None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the Covid-19 situation across the European Union was «very worrying» and urged member states to start preparing infrastructure for an eventual vaccine and to work closely on data sharing.

    «All the data points to a rapid expansion of the virus in all of Europe,» the president of the EU’s Commission said. «We find ourselves deep in a second wave,» she added, EFE-EPA reports.


    World News Coronavirus
