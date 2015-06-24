  • kz
    EU welcomes completion of talks on Kazakhstan&#39;s accession to WTO

    08:08, 24 June 2015
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The EU welcomes completion of the talks on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO, the communique issued by the EU reads.

    "The EU has played an important role in achieving this goal and hopes for unanimous approval of the General Council of the WTO," the statement reads.

    As it was noted, the decision will allow Kazakhstan to take part in the upcoming conference of WTO ministers in this December as a full-fledged member of the organization.

    "Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO is significant for bilateral economic cooperation - the communique of the European Union reads.

