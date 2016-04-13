EU welcomes global anti-nuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan - expert

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Manifesto of Nursultan Nazarbayev called "The World. The 21st century" is a relevant document under present conditions while the success of his anti-nuclear initiatives depends on joint work of all the countries of the world community, head of the representation of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Brussels Christian Forstner told in an interview to Kazinform.

According to him, the anti-nuclear initiatives of N. Nazarbayev outlined in his Manifesto "The World. The 21st century" are timely and bear special importance for the global security.

"In my opinion, this is a very relevant document, because right after the terrorist attacks in Belgium the information leaked that the terrorist attacks were also planned on nuclear plants. It was a real threat," C. Forstner said.

He said that the EU welcomed such initiatives including the ones prohibiting stationing of mass-destruction weapons in space and in neutral waters of the global ocean and in the Arctic Region.

"Speaking of the real prospects, I would like to note that when such politicians as N. Nazarbayev exert efforts we have much greater chances for realization of the initiatives, and Kazakhstan has already demonstrated its assertiveness in achieving the goals multiple times," he said.

At the same time, the success of such initiatives depends on joint work of the world community including nuclear powers such Russia and the USA.