EU welcomes idea to convene Central Asia Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union supports the idea of convening heads of Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the event themed 25 years of the European Union - Central Asia Relations: From The Past To The Future, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian welcomed the idea of convening Heads of State of Central Asia (the Central Asia Summit) in Astana to discuss the most pressing issues of the region.



"Leaders of the Central Asian countries will meet in Astana. If I'm not mistaken, the meeting will be held in March. They will focus on the problems of strengthening regional cooperation and existing challenges of the region. We welcome this decision, we would like them to discuss priorities together and craft their own regional strategies to overcome challenges," said Ambassador Burian.



He stressed that Central Asia is becoming a more interesting market with growing potential for investments and trade. According to him, the region has an important strategic location linking Asia and Europe.



The EU's fundamental interest is the security and stability of Central Asia, Burian said.



"We are ready to cooperate with the countries which are genuinely interested in prosperous Central Asia (...) The EU can help transform and modernize economy of the Central Asian countries(...) We would like to become partners in terms of modernization," he added.









