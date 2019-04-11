EU27 grants flexible Brexit extension until end of October

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Leaders of the European Union(EU)'s remaining 27 member countries have agreed to a flexible Brexit extension until Oct. 31, European Council President Donald Tusk said here at a midnight press conference following marathon closed-door talks, Xinhua reports.

This means Britain has an additional six months to find the best possible solution, said Tusk.

European leaders were gathering in Brussels on Wednesday for a special summit, ahead of which British Prime Minister Theresa May sent a letter to Tusk, asking for a further extension of the Article 50 period.