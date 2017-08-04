  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Eubank Jr says ready to take on winner of Golovkin vs Alvarez

    08:07, 04 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Chris Eubank Jr (25-1, 19 KOs) says he would like to fight the winner of Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) vs Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to Eubank Jr, despite the fact that both Golovkin and Alvarez are middleweight champions and he is more of a super-middleweight one, the potential fight [with one of them] is the challenge he would like to take up.

    It should be mentioned that Golovkin and Eubank Jr's teams were trying to seal a December 2016 fight, however, the negotiations stalled.

    Afterwards, Eubank Jr moved to the super-middleweight division and clinched the IBO title by defeating Arthur Abraham.

    Golovkin and Alvarez will clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!