Eugene Onegin to be presented at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tchaikovsky's masterpiece Eugene Onegin will be presented at the Astana Opera on March 30 and 31. On March 31, the opera house's Principal Soloist Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Bekmukhambetov will perform the part of Lensky at the Astana Opera Grand Hall for the first time.

On this day, the opera house's Soloist Yevgeniy Chainikov will debut as Prince Gremin. The performance will take place under the baton of the Astana Opera's Principal Conductor Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, the opera house's press office informs.



Thanks to Tchaikovsky's genius, the heroes of Eugene Onegin became part of not only literary, but also music classics. For Kazakhstani listeners, emotional, romantic poet Lensky is one of their most beloved opera characters. Enthusiastic and sensitive, this opera character is lyrical and at the same time deeply dramatic. Tchaikovsky himself expressed the opinion that the death of a gifted young man, due to the fatal series of events and the absurd demands of high society, is both tragic and touching.

The Astana Opera's Principal Soloist tenor Nurlan Bekmukhambetov will present his interpretation of this multifaceted part. The role of Lensky was one of the first that he performed at the Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre after graduating from the conservatory, and since then it has accompanied him throughout his artistic career. Thus, Nurlan Bekmukhambetov's brilliant performances of Lensky were applauded in Moscow, Kazan, Yoshkar-Ola, Syktyvkar, Samara, etc.

"Lensky is a tragic figure of a poet and artist, a tender young man in love with careless Olga. As the opera unfolds, there is a conflict between friendship and love. The tragedy of my hero lies not only in the betrayal of Onegin - a friend whom Lensky sincerely trusted, but also in the fact that his beloved's feelings were not as deep his own. There are many subtle nuances in performing this part and it is very important for me to convey the character to the audience from the point of view of vocal and acting skills, to impart a rich palette of emotions that overwhelm him," Nurlan Bekmukhambetov noted.

There will be another debut this evening: the Astana Opera Soloist international competitions laureate, holder of the honorary medal "Yeren Ebegi Ushin" Yevgeniy Chainikov is preparing the part of Prince Gremin - Tatyana's loving and devoted husband. The hero captures the listeners' hearts with his sincerity of feelings, warmth, heartfelt generosity, as well as kindness and understanding towards his young wife.

On March 30, the Astana Opera's Principal Soloist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy Medet Chotabayev will present his character interpretation of Vladimir Lensky, and the opera house's Principal Soloist People's Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan will perform Prince Gremin.

Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev and Alexey Isaev (Russia) are preparing the title role of Eugene Onegin, Galina Cheplakova, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova will portray Tatyana. Olga - Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Larina - Gulzhanat Sapakova, Nurse - Bayan Zhussupova, Saltanat Muratbekova, Triquet - Ramzat Balakishiyev, Zaretsky - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev, Yerzhan Saipov, Company Commander - Shyngys Rasylkhan, Nurlybek Kosparmakov.

Konstantin Shilovsky and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's libretto is based on Alexander Pushkin's eponymous novel in verse. Director, Set Designer - Davide Livermore. Set Designer - Francesco Calcagnini, Costume Designers - Sofya Tasmagambetova, Pavel Dragunov, Lighting Designer - Vincenzo Raponi. Principal Chorus Master - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, Choreographer - Elena Sherstneva. Assistant Directors - Giancarlo Judica Cordiglia, Anja Rudak, Yerenbak Toikenov. Technical Project Manager - Victor Carare. Video Projections - D-WOK Srl. Head of Children's Choir - Altynganym Akhmetova. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.