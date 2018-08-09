  • kz
    Eurabus electric buses to cruise through Almaty streets

    17:30, 09 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An assembly plant of German Eurabus electric buses is set to be launched in Almaty this year, Kazinform reports.

    According to Zhandos Orazaliyev, regional director of JSC "National Company "KAZAKH INVEST" in Almaty city, the assembly will produce up to 100 electric buses per year.

    "$44 million has been invested into the project. The assembly will be located next to Tole Bi and Momyshuly streets," said Mr. Orazaliyev, adding that this is done to improve ecological situation in the city.

    "Plus, 400 new workplaces will be created at the assembly," he noted.

    In his words, the assembly will release the first batch of electrical buses this autumn.

     

     

