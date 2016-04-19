Eurasia is foundation of modern world - K. Tokayev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first sitting of Parliaments' Speakers of Eurasian countries is held in Moscow today. The theme of the sitting is "Inter-parliamentary cooperation for the good of common prosperity of Eurasian countries in the 21st century". The delegation of Kazakhstan is headed by Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Speaker noted that being in the center of Eurasia Kazakhstan was concerned about the events taking place in the continent. According to him, mutual mistrust and the growing militarism along with the other international threats to the international security pose a threat to the humankind.

In this regard, K. Tokayev drew attention to the Manifesto of President of Kazakhstan titled "The World. The 21st century", which provides a deep analysis of the consequences of the spread of war.

"Leaders of all states have to finally show their political will and free the civilization from so many armed conflicts and threats of war. Obviously, it is in vain to hope for the prosperity of the planet without joining the efforts," K. Tokayev said.

The Speaker noted that about USD 2 trln is spent globally for military purposes. It means that the parliaments of some countries adopt budgets that prioritize military purpose over many development goals.

"However, striving for peace is a political and moral duty of each state regardless of its size," the Speaker emphasized.

K. Tokayev noted that Eurasia was the foundation of the modern world, the largest continent, which makes it the place for one third of the population of the planet living on it. Eurasia accounts for more than 60% of the global GDP and possesses the major natural resources.

K. Tokayev stressed the important role of regional organizations in the sphere of security such as the OSCE, SCO and the CICMA and the necessity of strengthening of economic cooperation for the benefit of the people of Eurasia.

According to the Senate Speaker, the key problems of the modern world are crisis in trust between the world countries, neglect of the international law and blind strive for domination over the world, contemptuous treatment of history and culture of the other nations. The Eurasian countries have to support the role of the UN in addressing the world problems and stand against anything contradicting the UN Charter.

On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site the Senate Speaker called on the parliamentarians to say "no" to nuclear proliferation.

He also noted the increasing role of the parliamentarian diplomacy and told that it was in their power to accomplish the mission on strengthening good relations and cooperation between the nations. He also informed that the conference with the participation of parliamentarians from different world countries and representatives of world religions on the theme "Religions against terrorism" would be held in Astana on May 31.