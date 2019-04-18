Eurasian Book Fair to feature ancient books

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,500 out of 13,000 rare books and manuscripts of the National Academic Library were published in the Roman script. The part of these books will be showcased at the Eurasian Book Fair 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

"Books in the Roman script stir great interest among foreign readers," director of the Kazakh National Library Umutkan Munalbayeva said.



She also highlighted the world's great interest in Kazakhstan's literature. "Kazakhstan attends exhibitions worldwide. The Kazakh Embassy in Great Britain presented books of Kazakhstan's authors translated into English at the London Exhibition," she added.



As earlier reported, books of Kazakhstani writers were translated into six official UN languages under the Rukhani Janghyru Program.