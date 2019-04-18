Eurasian council of central banks reviews cooperation in finance

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Cooperation in the finance and banking sectors was reviewed at the 40th meeting of the Eurasian council of central (national) banks in the town of Mir, Grodno Oblast, BelTA learned from the information and public relations department of the National Bank of Belarus.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the central (national) banks of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and the Interstate Bank. The parties discussed measures to de-dollarize the economy and facilitate payments in national currencies between the central (national) banks - members of the council. The meeting reviewed the work and prospects for development of the banking sectors, the status and trends in the currency markets in these countries.



The meeting analyzed the efforts of the advisory council to protect the rights of consumers of financial services and those of the coordinating council for vocational training of personnel of the central (national) banks.



The agreement on the Eurasian council of central (national) banks was signed in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 18 November 2015. It is the successor of the board of managers of central (national) banks of the states parties to the Eurasian Economic Community Treaty of 10 October 2000. The mission of the council is to promote integration in the financial and banking sectors, to coordinate actions of the parties in the development of national financial and banking systems, to improve multilateral and bilateral payment relations, etc, Kazinform refers to BelTA.