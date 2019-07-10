Eurasian Development Bank still interested in stake in Belinvestbank

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Development Bank is still interested in acquiring a stake in OAO Belinvestbank, BelTA learned from Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrei Belyaninov on 10 July.

Andrei Belyaninov noted that negotiations continue. "We have not changed our terms. We are still interested in this deal," he said. Andrei Belyaninov went on saying that the Eurasian Development Bank is interested in its presence in the capital of banks in the countries the Eurasian Development Bank works.

During an earlier meeting of the Eurasian Development Bank chairman of the board and Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas, it was mentioned the negotiations were in an active phase.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution founded by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with a view to facilitating the development of market economies in the member states, their sustainable economic growth, and the expansion of mutual trade and economic ties. The member states of the bank are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.