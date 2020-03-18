  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Eurasian Economic Commission officials cancel foreign trips due to coronavirus

    12:15, 18 March 2020
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission has cancelled business trips of its personnel beyond borders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states till the end of H1 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, BelTA has learned.

    During the 17 March session members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission decided to do without trips beyond borders of the Eurasian Economic Union in H1 2020.

    Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich explained the measure had been prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.



    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!