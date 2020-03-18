Eurasian Economic Commission officials cancel foreign trips due to coronavirus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission has cancelled business trips of its personnel beyond borders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states till the end of H1 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, BelTA has learned.

During the 17 March session members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission decided to do without trips beyond borders of the Eurasian Economic Union in H1 2020.

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich explained the measure had been prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.



