Eurasian Economic Union prime ministers agree on oil pricing approach

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states have agreed on a common approach to pricing oil and oil products in the Union. Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov made the statement during the expanded-participation session of the Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council, BelTA has learned.

Andrei Kobyakov said: "We have finished the restricted-attendance session and, generally speaking, we hope a lot that we have found common approaches to pricing oil and oil products in the Eurasian Economic Union for the sake of determining the points that satisfy all sides in order to inform the heads of state that this concept is ready for their approval."

In turn, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated that the concept for forming common markets of oil and oil products within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union by 2025 had been agreed and could be adopted as soon as possible.

Dmitry Medvedev remarked that the document is needed for setting up a common market with understandable rules and procedures by 2025. "Today we can decide on the concept taking into account the discussion we've had," said the Russian head of government.

Apart from that, the Russian Prime Minister said that the Eurasian Economic Union member states intended to come to terms on the timeframe for adopting the EEU Customs Code on that day.

Dmitry Medvedev also mentioned that the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states had agreed the directive on organizing negotiations with China on signing an agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the People's Republic of China, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.