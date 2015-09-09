Eurasian Economic Union seeks to strengthen relations with EU

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is in favor of strengthening the relations with the European Union, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Viktor Khristenko told reporters in Grodno, BelTA has learned.

At the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Grodno, the Prime Ministers of the five countries adopted the memorandum which says that the EEU is interested in deepening the cooperation between the EEU member states and the European Union countries.

"The meeting discussed the international activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, the international positioning of the union. The memorandum has been adopted. It says that the EEU countries are interested in deepening the interaction with the EU in certain areas. This interaction can be in such areas as economic regulation, phyto-sanitary measures, effective customs and tariff policy and interaction in other areas that can help improve the competitiveness of the EEU countries and step up the interaction in this global competitive game so that we would identify the approaches to the free trade, create a common economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok," he said.

Viktor Khristenko underlined that the memorandum adopted by the Prime Ministers would be sent to the European Commission. "We hope that it will serve as an impetus to start a normal dialogue between the EC and the EEU," he said. The Chairman of the Board also informed that the meeting participants adopted the documents, finalized the language concerning major international activities of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2016-2017 and the main priorities of trade and economic interaction in the medium term. Viktor Khristenko described today's meeting as busy and effective and informed that the next meeting will be held in Yerevan in November, BelTA reports.