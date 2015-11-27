Eurasian Economic Union to create single digital space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minsk is hosting the first meeting of the Presidium of the Business Council of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Business representatives proposed to give the Eurasian Economic Commission powers to create a single digital space. Member of the Board (Minister) of the EEC Karine Minasyan stressed that the formation of a single digital space could be key to deepening the Eurasian integration processes and eliminating barriers and restrictions. The members of the Business Council noted that solution of tasks, aimed at strengthening economies of the member-states, ensuring their harmonious development and convergence, sustainable growth of business activity, balanced trade and fair competition a balanced trade and fair competition, can be accelerated by consolidating efforts for realization of joint programs and projects related to digital transformation and formation of a single digital space of the Union. K.Minasyan supported the idea stressing that it is necessary to work out a common approach on the development of e-commerce, single digital infrastructure, ecosystem of the digital space and use of digital technologies in order to improve the business environment of the EEU states. "Single digital space will give additional opportunities for achieving the goals of the Union. It will create conditions for moving to a single market without barriers and restrictions, modernization, cooperation, development of SMEs and creation of new highly skilled jobs," said K.Minasyan.