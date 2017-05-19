Eurasian engineering center to be set up in Moscow with participation of Belarus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An Eurasian engineering center in the machine tool industry will be established at the Moscow State Technological University Stankin, director of the industrial policy department at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Nikolai Kushnaryov said at a meeting of the EEC advisory committee for industry, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

Aleksei Barykin, the director of the center for competences in standardization at the Moscow State Technological University Stankin, presented the draft constituent documents and an action plan for the operation of the Eurasian engineering center in 2017-2018. The founders of the center will be four countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. It will become the center for the development of machine industry in the EAEU and will be focused on implementing innovative solutions in industrial production to facilitate the transition to the new technological paradigm.



The center will address a range of issues: it will draw up a long-term forecast of development of the machine tool industry, ensure transparency in the procurement of machinery equipment by preparing reports on the availability of analogous products in the EAEU, improve the quality of the equipment by facilitating the establishment of testing laboratories and certification centers. The center will be working to introduce world-class modern innovative technologies in manufacturing processes, which will help improve the competitiveness of this industry.



"Interaction with the center will enable the EEC to timely assess the impact of the commission's decisions in customs-tariff and non-tariff regulation in the industry," the commission said.



The draft constituent documents will be prepared by the end of May 2017 and then submitted to the EEC. The center will be launched after that.



The Eurasian engineering center in the machine tool industry will be founded by four organizations, one from each EAEU member state: SoyuzStankoEngineering from Belarus, OAO Interstanok from Armenia, National Company Kazakhstan Engineering from Kazakhstan and the Moscow State Technological University Stankin from Russia, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .