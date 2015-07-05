Eurasian integration to unite Europe and Asia in future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev speculated about the prospects of Eurasian Economic Union in the interview on Russia 24 TV channel.

"The Eurasian Economic Union was established thank to the initiative of Kazakhstan and Russia. So, now are heading the right direction," the President noted.

The Head of State emphasized that Europe and Asia needed each other. "Europe needs our resources, we need their science and technologies, we need each other. I am sure there will be better times when economies separate from politics for improving the life of ordinary people," N. Nazarbayev said.