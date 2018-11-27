Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicks off in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is underway in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

Taking part in the meeting are Belarus' Prime Minister Sergei Rumas, Armenia's First Vice Premier Ararat Mirsoyan, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.



"I am convinced that Belarus is not alien to each of you. A lot of historical, landmark international events have taken place here. Many constructive proposals have been made here, including in the area of Eurasian economic integration. The agenda of today's meeting includes many key issues related to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union. We need to take a look into the results of expert work and come to agreed decisions that could be submitted to the heads of state in 10 days," said Sergei Rumas.



The heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will consider the prospects of the integration association and the ways to improve its legal framework.



The agenda of the meeting includes the EAEU digital agenda, cooperation in trade, industry and agriculture, energy, economic and financial policies. Participants will discuss draft agreements on the principles of tax policy in the field of excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco products and on the regulation of the alcohol market in the union.



The meeting will also highlight the formation of the common gas market in the EAEU, the draft concept of the EAEU financial market, other issues of supranational regulation.



The heads of government will be presented joint forecasts for the agro-industrial complex development, the supply and demand balance in the EAEU countries on agricultural products, food, flax fiber, raw hides, cotton fiber and wool for 2018-2019. Participants are expected to consider action plans for production stimulation and the use of wheeled vehicles with electric motors in the EAEU countries in 2018-2020.