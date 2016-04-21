Eurasian Media Forum has extensive experience of fruitful dialogue - Nazarbayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Eurasian Media Forum, has officially opened the 13th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana today.

"I wholeheartedly welcome you all in the beautiful capital of Kazakhstan - Astana. The last 12th forum was held two years ago. Look how the Kazakh capital has changed and grown over those years," Ms Nazarbayev greeted participants of the forum. "This is the 13th time that we gather at the forum, we have an impressive history and extensive experience of fruitful dialogue. We are all very different and hold different views, still, we convene on the hospitable Kazakh land each year and we've learnt to listen to each other."

The Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also expressed special appreciation to former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai for his participation and support.

Dariga Nazarbayeva also reminded that Astana readies to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and noted that guests will be able to familiarize with its construction site.

Four main sessions and five master classes of prominent journalists, politicians and economic experts are set to be held on Day 1. Participants are expected to discuss what would this world be like without oil, when the global financial crisis ends and touch upon the conflicts in the Middle East.

Ex-President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former UK's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jack Straw, chairman of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, Secretary of the National Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Suleimenov and may others will take the floor at the forum.

The Eurasian Media Forum was initiated by Dariga Nazarbayeva in 2002.