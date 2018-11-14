Eurasian Mining and Geology Forum kicks off in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Mining and Geology Forum "Digitalization of the Mining Industry for Joint Development and Prosperity in Eurasia" will take place in Minsk on 14-16 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.

Taking part in the forum will be about 300 people from 17 countries of the CIS, Europe and Asia, including Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, and Poland. The forum will be broadcast online.



Participants of the forum will discuss cooperation prospects in the field of digital transformation of the mining industry, as well as interaction between integration associations (EAEU, SCO, ASEAN and UN) in geology and subsoil use. They will also review the development of credit and financial infrastructure of Eurasian raw materials markets. The focus will be made on the coordination of transport policies and development of transport infrastructure of raw materials markets in Eurasia, synchronizing the classification and accounting standards for mineral resources, identification of barriers, exceptions and restrictions. In addition, the participants will review the development of the Eurasian common information space in the mining sector, and the formation of unified digital platforms.



The forum will be co-located with the 22nd session of the CIS Intergovernmental Council for Exploration, Use and Protection of Subsoil due to take place on 14 November.

The event will be held with support of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.