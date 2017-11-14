Eurasian Tourism Organization to help Kazakhstan unleash its tourism potential

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Tourism Association and the Eurasian Tourism Organization signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the International Tourism Forum Ancient Taraz-2017 held in Taraz on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Also, the Kazakhstan Tourism Association inked analogous memorandums with tourism associations of several countries, namely Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.



As per the memorandums, the signatories are expected to share experience in the sphere of tourism.







As part of the forum, akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan H.E. Rolf Mafael and Ms Krista Pikkat, Director and UNESCO Representative to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. At the meetings, the sides stressed that cooperation with Zhambyl region which boasts vast tourism potential promises to be very effective and productive.



Nearly 350 foreign guests, including tourism experts from China, South Korea, Malaysia, Germany, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and other European and Asian countries, gathered at the forum.



