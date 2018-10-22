Eurasian Week expo opens in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Week expo kicked off in Yerevan on 22 October, BELTA reported.

Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, other high-ranking officials and guests toured the pavilions, got acquainted with the products exhibited by the participating companies. Within three days the representatives of authorities, regulatory bodies and economic organizations of the EAEU member states and the business community will discuss issues of competition in cross-border markets and anti-monopoly policy in the EAEU.

The forum, which will be running until 24 October, will bring together vice premiers and ministers, heads of state corporations and business representatives of the EAEU member states.

This year the business forum “Eurasian Week” runs under the motto “The EAEU is the space for business” and will consist of exhibition and business programs. The exhibition program will feature products of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, light industry, building materials, jewelry.

Attending the forum will be about 2,500 participants from 25 countries and over 160 speakers from Belarus, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, China, Lithuania, Moldova, Nigeria, The Netherlands, UAE,the UK, United States, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Qatar, France, Argentina, Spain, and Ukraine.

The plenary session to be attended by the EAEU vice premiers will focus on the ways of building up business capacity in the context of integration. A meeting o the EEC Council will be held on the sidelines of the forum.

The Eurasian Week business program will include three tracks. The strategic track will discuss the future development of the union. The industrial one will highlight cooperation in priority areas. The business track will focus on interaction of big, medium and small business in the EAEU.

The Eurasian Week is an annual event held by the EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission. The first forum was held in Moscow in October 2016. Astana hosted the second edition in August 2017.