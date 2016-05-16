Euro 100 mln of sponsored money attracted for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Euro 100 million of sponsored money has been attracted for organization and holding of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Chairman of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov told at the sitting of the company today.

"We are glad to see the activity of the potential partners of the exhibition. According to the main documents, it is planned to attract 147 million Euro of sponsored money. As of today, Kazakhstani and foreign companies have already invested 100 million Euro. There is no doubt now that we will top 147 million," he noted.

Besides, he informed that KZT 244 billion investments had been attracted as well. This money was used for construction of the exhibition facilities.

"To be exact this money was used for construction of housing for the exhibition participants that would be sold to the residents of Astana later. Investment projects also helped to create 5 thousand jobs plus to the aforementioned ones," A. Yessimov added.