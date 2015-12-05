  • kz
    Euro 2, Euro 3 gasoline to be used in Kazakhstan by 2018

    12:30, 05 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The term of using Euro 2 and Euro 3 motor gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as the diesel fuel for agricultural and off-highway equipment has been extended in Kazakhstan till Jan.1, 2018.

    The decision was made during the meeting of the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission Dec.2. Earlier, it was planned to stop using the Euro 2 and Euro 3 gasoline in Kazakhstan from Jan.1, 2016. This is while the term of using Euro 2 and Euro 3 motor gasoline in Kyrgyzstan has been extended till Dec.31, 2017, trend.az reports.

