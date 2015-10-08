EURO 2016: Dutch squad arrives in Astana for European qualifier (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach Danny Blind and players of the Netherlands national football team have arrived in Astana tonight, Sports.kz reports.

27 Dutch footballers, including forward Robin van Persie and midfielder Wesley Sneijder, are in the Kazakh capital to face off with Team Kazakhstan in the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier. Captain Arjen Robben and five other players are to miss the European qualifier due to injuries. Astana Arena Stadium will host the match on October 10 at 10:00 p.m. Astana time. Kazakhstan is at the bottom of Group A standings with only 2 points and has no chances to reach the finals of UEFA EURO 2016. The Danny Blind's side, on the contrary, sits fourth in the standings with 10 points and can still qualify. \\