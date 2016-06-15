Euro 2016: Hungary wins over Austria 2:0

LONDON. KAZINFORM Hungary produced a Euro 2016 shock with a win over 10-man Austria as both teams opened their campaigns in France.

Austria almost scored the quickest ever goal at the Euros but David Alaba's shot after 28 seconds hit the post.

Hungary contained their rivals and took the lead when Adam Szalai slotted in Laszlo Kleinheiser's pass.

A disappointing Austria had Aleksandar Dragovic sent off for a second bookable offence before Zoltan Stieber sealed Hungary's win with a composed dink.



Read more at BBC