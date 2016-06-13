Euro 2016: Northern Ireland fan dies after fall in Nice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Northern Ireland fan has died in Nice, French police have confirmed.

It is believed Darren Rodgers, who was 25 and from Ballymena, was on his own and fell about eight metres from a promenade onto a rocky beach.

Supt Nigel Goddard, who is leading the PSNI team in France, said he was told it was an accident and not in any way disorder related.

Northern Ireland played Poland in the city on Sunday night in their first match of Euro 2016.

The accident happened in the early hours of Monday.

"I was informed this morning by my French counterparts of this tragic news," Supt Goddard said.

"The processes are that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will make contact with this man's family.

"I believe it was an accident."

'Tremendously sad news'

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster attended Sunday's game.

"The whole atmosphere was one of great excitement, great joy, all the Northern Ireland fans and Polish fans were having a tremendous experience, a tremendous time together," she said

"So it is tremendously sad news to hear this morning that a young fan has lost his life. I do, of course, want to express my deepest sympathy to the family back home in Northern Ireland

"It is news that will come to them as a terrible shock. A young man going out there to have the trip of a lifetime and to be told that this has happened, it just is really shocking."

