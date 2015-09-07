Euro 2016 qualifiers: Iceland make history after draw with Kazakhstan

REYKJAVIK. KAZINFORM - Iceland became the smallest nation to qualify for the finals of the European Championship thanks to their point from a goalless draw with Kazakhstan.

The Nordic island nation boasts an estimated population of around 329,100 people, and 23 of their number will be selected to compete at Euro 2016 in France next summer, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. Six wins from their previous seven games proved to be a more than solid foundation and a further Group A point, secured against Kazakhstan in Reykjavik, got Iceland over the line. Prior to Iceland's success Slovenia had been the smallest nation to reach the finals when they qualified for Euro 2000. Its population was estimated at 1,988,292 in July 2014 by the CIA World Factbook, a small number in itself but dwarfing the population of Iceland. Northern Ireland - whose population was recorded at 1.81m by the 2011 UK Census - would become the second smallest country to be represented at the Euros behind Iceland should they qualify. Victory over Hungary on Monday night will be enough for Michael O'Neill's men. Latvia are the third smallest nation in history to have qualified, reaching the finals of Euro 2004 in Portugal. Its population in July 2014 was estimated at 2,165,165 by the CIA. Smallest qualified nations by population (figures from CIA World Factbook): Iceland (317, 351) Slovenia (1,988,292) Latvia (2,165,165) Croatia (4,470,534) Republic of Ireland (4,832,765)