EURO 2020 qualifiers continue with 10 matches
13:07, 11 October 2019
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued Thursday with 10 matches.
In a Group C match, the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland 3-1 at home in Rotterdam with two goals in added time, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Dutch team now top Group C on goal differences followed by Germany and Northern Ireland. All three teams have 12 points.
The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.
The results are as follows:
Kazakhstan 1-2 Cyprus
Belarus 0-0 Estonia
Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland
Slovakia 1-1 Wales
Croatia 3-0 Hungary
Latvia 0-3 Poland
North Macedonia 2-1 Slovenia
Austria 3-1 Israel
Russia 4-0 Scotland
Belgium 9-0 San Marino