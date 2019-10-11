  • kz
    EURO 2020 qualifiers continue with 10 matches

    13:07, 11 October 2019
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued Thursday with 10 matches.

    In a Group C match, the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland 3-1 at home in Rotterdam with two goals in added time, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Dutch team now top Group C on goal differences followed by Germany and Northern Ireland. All three teams have 12 points.

    The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.

    The results are as follows:

    Kazakhstan 1-2 Cyprus

    Belarus 0-0 Estonia

    Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland

    Slovakia 1-1 Wales

    Croatia 3-0 Hungary

    Latvia 0-3 Poland

    North Macedonia 2-1 Slovenia

    Austria 3-1 Israel

    Russia 4-0 Scotland

    Belgium 9-0 San Marino

