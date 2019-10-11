EURO 2020 qualifiers continue with 10 matches

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued Thursday with 10 matches.

In a Group C match, the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland 3-1 at home in Rotterdam with two goals in added time, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Dutch team now top Group C on goal differences followed by Germany and Northern Ireland. All three teams have 12 points.

The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.

The results are as follows:

Kazakhstan 1-2 Cyprus

Belarus 0-0 Estonia

Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland

Slovakia 1-1 Wales

Croatia 3-0 Hungary

Latvia 0-3 Poland

North Macedonia 2-1 Slovenia

Austria 3-1 Israel

Russia 4-0 Scotland

Belgium 9-0 San Marino