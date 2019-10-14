  • kz
    Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Kazakh team lost to footballers of Belgium

    07:21, 14 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The national football team of Kazakhstan held a match of the qualifying round of the European Championship 2020 against the team of Belgium, Sports.kz informs.

    The starting lineups was as follows:

    Kazakhstan: Nepogodov, Maliy, Abiken, Islamkhan, Zhukov, Marochkin, Suyumbayev, Shomko, Fedin, Beisebekov, Kerimzhanov;

    Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Witsel, Hazard E., Mertens, Meunier, Hazard T., Praet, Batshuayi.

    A number of injuries made a change to the starting lineup of Michal Bilek, while the rival basically released proven fighters.

    Thus, the game ended with a score of 0: 2.

    On November 16 Kazakhstan will have an away match with the team of San Marino.

    Kazakhstan - Belgium 0: 2 (0: 1) Goals: Batshuayi 21 (0: 1), Meunier 63 (0: 2).

    Kazakhstan Sport Football
