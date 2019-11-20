EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Kazakh team lost to footballers of Scotland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The national football team of Kazakhstan held a match of the qualifying round of the European Championship 2020 against the team of Scotland, Sports.kz informs.

The Kazakhstan team starting lineup was as follows: Nepogodov, Maliy, Abiken, Islamkhan, Schetkin, Pertsukh, Marochkin, Suyumbayev, Shomko, Logvinenko, Zainutdinov.

Thus, the game ended with a score 3-1.

Thus, Kazakhstan completed the qualifying tournament on fifth place of Group I having ten points.