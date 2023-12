NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the qualifying round for the European Championship 2020, Kazakhstan national football team played away with the San Marino team, Sports.kz reports.

San Marino - Kazakhstan 1: 3 (0: 2) Goals: Zaynutdinov 7 (0: 1), Suyumbayev 23 (0: 2), Shchetkin 27 (0: 3), Berardi 77 (1: 3).

On November 18 Kazakhstan national team will hold the final selection match with Scotland.

Photo: kff.kz