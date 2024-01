ASTANA. KAZINFORM The euro climbed against the dollar on Tuesday, surpassing $1.20 for the first time since the beginning of 2015, EFE reports.

The Eurozone currency settled at around $1.2024 by 3.15 pm GMT, just days after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave a speech at the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium, in which he shied away from offering detail on euro exchange rate policy.