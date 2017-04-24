Euro surges on Macron’s victory in 1st round

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Expecting that Emmanuel Macron wins in the first round of the presidential election in France Euro has surged to the five-month maximum against the US dollar, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

Euro has jumped by 1.9 per cent up to $1.093, the highest since November 2016.

Research Director of City Index Kathleen Brooks said "the market reaction could be stronger than expected as investors' begin to price in an easy win for Macron in the second round, and we could see euro/dollar rise to $1.12".

According to France 24, summarizing 98pct results Emmanuel Macron gains 23.7pct and Marine Le Pen takes 21.6pct. Former Prime Minister of France François Fillon is the third with 19.8pct, the fourth is Jean-Luc Mélenchon of La France insoumise, 18.2pct.

The second round of the election with two qualified candidates will be held on May 7.